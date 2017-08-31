Sony and Olympus to dominate the future of photography?

Andrew Liszewski, writing for Gizmodo (in a review of the Canon M100):

Nikon and Canon both remain the most recognizable brands in the DSLR market, and both have released some truly spectacular cameras embraced by professional photographers around the world. But it’s clear that neither company wants to put out an equally fantastic mirrorless shooter that might jeopardize their DSLR sales. So it seems that instead it’s going to let companies like Sony and Olympus continue to improve and innovate in that field until no one wants a DSLR anymore, and no one remembers who Nikon or Canon were.