4K video on the Olympus E-M10 Mark III: just a marketing gimmick?

I don’t know that much about shooting video, so I could be completely wrong about this.

But it seems to me that adding 4K video to the E-M10 Mark III is just a marketing gimmick so that the camera can check a box. And it’s a gimmick that has apparently worked, because everyone is praising Olympus for adding 4K video.

But who really needs 4K video? I think you’d have to be a pretty serious videographer to worry about shooting 4K video which, currently, is impractical because it takes up so much bandwidth. I, personally, don’t even own a 4K monitor!

Anyone who is serious enough about videography to need 4K isn’t going to be interested in a camera like the E-M10 Mark III which doesn’t even have ports for microphones or a headset, nor does it have an HDMI output port.

Like I said, I could be wrong, anyone reading this who knows more about video, please leave a comment!