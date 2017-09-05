I was on the Staten Island Ferry on Sunday, and I used the opportunity to take some photos of the Manhattan skyline with my new Olympus Pen-F.
It’s not highbrow art, but it’s one of the better Manhattan skyline photos that I’ve taken.
