Touristy photo of NYC with the M.Zuiko 12mm f/2 lens

I’m still using the Olympus Pen-F and the somewhat overpriced M.Zuiko 12mm f/2 lens to take touristy photos of Manhattan. Here we can see the Chrysler Building, which had a very short stint as the world’s tallest building.

One thought on "Touristy photo of NYC with the M.Zuiko 12mm f/2 lens

  1. N.Y.C. does not allow a Tripod without a Permit, but a MonoPod is perfectly acceptable. A bit of extra steadiness, and a few extra seconds to check your composition and exposure. (That’s one of the tricks of the Tripod, it slows you down, so that you concentrate more on your image). Monopods are inexpensive, especially for a light camera, so you may want to give it a try. … JP

