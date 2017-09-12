Are eggs the secret to photography?

Successful photography blogger Eric Kim writes, “when I get home in the evening I will cook myself an ‘egg snack’ of 8-10 eggs to satisfy my hunger.”

That sounds like a pretty weird dinner. But then I read manly blogger Brett’s advice on increasing testosterone. He says that the secret is to eat lots of cholesterol, and he eats three eggs and bacon for breakfast every day.

So maybe the trick here is that Eric Kim has increased his testosterone by eating so many eggs, and the extra “T” makes him a more aggressive photographer and blogger.

I think that I’m going to have to eat more eggs in order to improve my photography.

An unanswered question: does this testosterone-boosting effect of cholesterol work on women?