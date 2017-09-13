Comments about how Leicas are made

This article about how Leica M10s are made is more interesting for the comments than the actual article.

eric writes:

Simply beautiful. Every Leica is a handcrafted masterpiece. As a camera should be.

brian_x replies:

Why though? Hand-assembled hardware doesn’t improve the picture quality in any meaningful way. All it does is jack up the price because economies of scale disappear.

eric replies back:

If you ever shot with an M and learned to appreciate the rangefinder experience you would answer your own question.

brian_x replies back:

You sound like the reason I wouldn’t want to get into making overpriced tchotchkes for the filthy rich.