Nikon in the New York Times!

Nikon is not in the New York Times for a good reason. The complaint is that of 32 photographers from Asia, Africa, and the Middle East (but NOT Europe or the Americas) enlisted by Nikon to test and then promote the D850, all were men, and there were no women included.

Nikon is now, officially, a misogynist company. Shame on them! People should dump their Nikons and switch to other brands which better value the contributions of female photographers.