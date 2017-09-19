Hyperfocal distance is bogus

https://photographylife.com/why-hyperfocal-distance-charts-are-wrong

I’m not sure I follow 100% everything in the article, but I know for a fact that hyperfocal distance charts are wrong, if you use them, everything at infinity will be unsharp.

Therefore, my advice for landscape photography is to focus on infinity, and use the highest f-stop you can get away with. You only need to focus closer than infinity if there’s something in the foreground that’s especially important to the composition and it’s not sharp if you use the infinity focus method (in that case the “double the distance” method in the article sounds reasonable).

